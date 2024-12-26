Keith A. Kluesner, age 43 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Keith was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 24, 1981 to Ronald and Carol (Haas) Kluesner. He married Angela Blackgrove on July 25, 2020 at the Celestine Community Club.

He was a 2000 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. Keith worked as a foreman for the Dubois County Highway Department. He was a 22-year member of the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder. Keith was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Parish, the Celestine Community Club, and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Keith was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle whom he loved more than anything. Keith was known for his infectious smile and sense of humor. He was always available to help anyone in need or lend a helping hand.

He enjoyed camping, traveling, riding his Harley, participating in demolition derby’s and truck and tractor pulls, working on multiple projects around the home, jeep rides, golfing, his dogs Oakley and Bailey, and spending time with family and friends, especially his children.

Surviving is his wife Angela Kluesner of Dubois, four children: Grace Kluesner, Bentley Kluesner, and Taylor Blackgrove, all of Dubois and Tanner Blackgrove – currently serving in the U.S. Navy in San Antonio Texas, his mother, Carol Kluesner, Jasper, four sisters: Mary Leistner (Kevin), Jasper, Debbie Beckman (Brian), Jasper, Michelle Kieffner (Scott), Jasper, and Angie Mitchell (Rodney), Jasper, two brothers: Tony Kluesner (Lynne), Martinsville, and Brian Kluesner, St. Anthony, one sister-in-law, Lisa Schroering (Paul), Jasper, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his father, Ronald Kluesner, one brother, Terry Kluesner, and one nephew, Benton Kluesner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Keith A. Kluesner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2024 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association District #18 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Parish, The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com