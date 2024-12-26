James “Lonzo” Hughes, Jr., 74, of Birdseye, passed away Monday, December 23, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on June 15, 1950, in Martinsville, IN, to James Hughes, Sr. and Rosemary (Wirthwein) Hughes. He married Martha Ingle in 1983, at Anderson Valley Church in Birdseye.

James worked as an Operating Engineer, and was a member of the Local IUOE 181. He enjoyed fishing, doing mechanical work in his garage and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Maggie Ellen Hughes and Mary Louise Hyde.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha Hughes of Birdseye; three daughters, Jessie Hughes of Eckerty, Angie Ragan of Santa Claus and Shelly Garrison of Santa Claus; three sisters, Sylvia Knebel, Jackie Eisenhut and Darlene Babb; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral services held at this time.

Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.massandson.com