Nicholas V. Leidgen, age 64, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Nick was born in Norfolk, Virgina, on March 26, 1960, to David J. and Mary (Blaine) Leidgen. He married Jamie Jones on April 9, 1985, in Stillwater, Minnesota.

He was a 1978 graduate of Eastern High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nick was proud of his service in the Marine Corps. He was the Owner/CEO of Premier Marketing Group for 30 years. He loved to spend time with his family on his farm. Nick never met a stranger and left an impression on everyone he met. He was a big personality with a big heart and the life of the party. Nick was also a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Jamie Leidgen, Jasper; two children: David Leidgen, Jasper; and Sarah (Luke) Mehringer, Jasper; four grandchildren: Kaydance Brooke, Jaxon James, Kade Michael and Colin Nicholas, three brothers: Jay, Jim (Theresa), and Jeff Leidgen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Robert and Kurt Leidgen.

A funeral service for Nicholas V. Leidgen will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. Pastor Dennis Cecil will officiate. A private burial will be held at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

