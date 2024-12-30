The Dubois County Highway Department has closed multiple flooded roads to traffic following recent weather.
As of Friday, December 30th, 2024, at 12:45 PM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – East of US 231
- County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
