The Dubois County Highway Department has closed multiple flooded roads to traffic following recent weather.

As of Friday, December 30th, 2024, at 12:45 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
