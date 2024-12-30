Rita Marie Goeppner, age 77, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at home.

Rita was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on November 20, 1947, to Herbert and Leona (Weyer) Ebert. She married Lawrence Schnaus on January 22, 1966, and he preceded her in death on September 16, 1983. She then married Cletus Goeppner on October 31, 1987.

She was a graduate of Ferdinand High School in Ferdinand, Indiana.

She retired from Masterbrand and had worked in the Jasper High School and Jasper Middle School cafeterias.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, the St. Anne Society, and the Ireland Sportsman Club.

She enjoyed gardening and had a real green thumb. She collected glassware and loved to show it off in displays at home. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Each year she would be gifted a new Santa and had rows and rows of them. She loved having everyone together.

She is survived by her husband, Cletus Goeppner, Ireland, IN, children, Tim (Kara) Schnaus, Sellersburg, IN, Jeanette Sander, Ireland, IN, Carl (Kim) Goeppner, Petersburg, IN, Rick (Alice) Goeppner, Otwell, IN, Nancy Stevens, Boonville, IN, Luke (Tara) Schnaus, Jasper, IN, 22 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sisters, Clara Mae (Jim) Vaal, Ferdinand, IN, Jeane Marks, Jasper, IN, and Marilyn (Jim) Jahn, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her first husband, Lawrence, one brother, Mark Ebert, one brother-in-law, Larry Marks, and one grandson, Dylan Schnaus.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Marie Goeppner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday. St. Mary Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Ireland Fire Dept., or the Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept.

