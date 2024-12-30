The Ferdinand Town Council, located at 2065 Main Street, Ferdinand, Indiana, is accepting sealed bids until 4:30 p.m. (Ferdinand time) on Friday, January 17, 2025, for the sale of a 2002 Ford F250 4×4 Pickup equipped with a salt spreader and plow.

The truck and its equipment will be sold as a complete package and will not be offered individually. Interested parties can visit the Town Hall at 2065 Main Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532, to inspect the vehicle and equipment.

For more details, visit the town’s official website at www.ferdinandindiana.org under the News/Announcements section.