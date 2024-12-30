Latest News

The Ferdinand Town Council Announces Sealed Bid Opportunity for Vehicle Purchase Jasper Chamber to Host Celebration for Indiana Governor-Elect Mike Braun Daviess Community Hospital Names Bedwell as Interim Chief Nursing Officer Missouri Man in Custody Following Shooting at Lynnville Gas Station JPD Requesting Public’s Assitance Identifying Multiple Subjects

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to join in welcoming and congratulating Indiana Governor-Elect Mike Braun at a special hometown celebration. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at The Calumet in Jasper.

Doors will open at 3:00 PM, with light refreshments provided. A presentation honoring Governor-Elect Braun will begin at 4:00 PM. The Jasper Chamber encourages attendees to RSVP by January 3, 2025, by calling 812-482-6866 or emailing chamber@jasperin.org.

A suggested $20 cash donation will be accepted at the door. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Mike Braun’s achievements and his connection to the Jasper community.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post