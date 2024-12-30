The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to join in welcoming and congratulating Indiana Governor-Elect Mike Braun at a special hometown celebration. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at The Calumet in Jasper.

Doors will open at 3:00 PM, with light refreshments provided. A presentation honoring Governor-Elect Braun will begin at 4:00 PM. The Jasper Chamber encourages attendees to RSVP by January 3, 2025, by calling 812-482-6866 or emailing chamber@jasperin.org.

A suggested $20 cash donation will be accepted at the door. This is a unique opportunity to celebrate Mike Braun’s achievements and his connection to the Jasper community.