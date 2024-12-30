Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) recently announced the appointment of Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN as interim Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Bedwell, who most recently served as DCH’s Assistant Director of Nursing, steps into the role following the eight-year tenure of Nancy Devine.

A Washington native and 2016 graduate of Washington High School, Bedwell was born at DCH and has deep roots in the community. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Indiana in 2020 and her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University in 2021. Before joining DCH, she worked as a Critical Care Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, and later served DCH as the Practice Administrator overseeing all primary care clinics, the pediatric clinic and Quick Care.

“We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition as Jenna steps in as interim CNO,” said April Settles, Chief Financial Officer. “She is dedicated to maintaining our high standards of care and leadership as we continue striving to become a five-star hospital. Jenna’s experience and enthusiasm for serving our neighbors make her an excellent fit for this role.”

Bedwell’s dedication to patient care and community engagement extends beyond the hospital. She has coached youth basketball and soccer locally and is married to Jake Bedwell. They have a two-year-old son, Myles, and continue to support local endeavors, including Jake’s Lawn Care Service, LLC. In 2024, Bedwell was recognized by Custom Learning Systems as a Motivating Administrator for her leadership and commitment to healthcare excellence.

“DCH has always felt like family to me,” Bedwell said. “Growing up in Washington, I saw firsthand the support this community provides. Now, I’m honored to give back by helping lead the hospital that cared for me throughout my life.”

Further details on leadership responsibilities and future plans will be shared in the coming days. In the meantime, DCH remains focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care to the residents of Washington and the surrounding region.

For more information about DCH, please visit www.dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.