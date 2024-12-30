Rita Hoffman, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 6:23 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Rita was born in Celestine, Indiana, on April 17, 1944, to George and Pauline (Verkamp) Schnell. She married Kenneth N. Hoffman on June 22, 1963, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana.

Rita was a graduate of 1962 graduate of St. Ferdinand High School in Ferdinand, Indiana.

She was a cook at Holy Family School for over 25 years.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Rita enjoyed playing cards, playing Dominoes, quilting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Hoffman, Jasper, IN, three children, Jeff (Sharon) Hoffman, New Haven, IN, Michael (Lora) Hoffman, Mooresville, IN, Tonya (Brent) Bodkins, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three sisters, Clara Mae Messmer, Jasper, IN, Theresa (Larry) Schmidt, Jasper, IN, Bert (Ken) Hochgesang, Schnellville, IN, one brother, Danny (Julie) Schnell, Schnellville, Indiana, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Hoffman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, IN.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Holy Family Parish will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

