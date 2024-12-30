An early morning confrontation at a Lynnville gas station has resulted in the arrest of Eli B. Gunden, 28, of Missouri, for multiple felony offenses.

On Monday, December 30th, at approximately 12:01 a.m. EST, area police responded to Casey’s gas station located at 107 IN-68 Lynnville, after a female was shot at. A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Eli Gunden drove up to a female inside her car in the parking lot of Casey’s gas station. Gunden made an unsolicited comment towards the female and the female did not respond. Gunden pointed a handgun from inside his vehicle and fired two rounds into the female’s vehicle. The female was not struck or injured. Gunden fled the scene in a Toyota, SUV.

A short time later, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle on I-64. Gunden eventually fled and officers began to pursue him. The pursuit continued south on US 231, turned onto State Road 62, and then back north on US 231. Gunden pulled over to the side of the road and refused to exit the vehicle. Multiple agencies from Dubois County, Spencer County, and the Indiana State Police responded after about a two-hour stand-off. Gunden exited the vehicle without incident. Gunden was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Investigating Officer: Detective Sergeant Brock Werne

Assisting Officers: Indiana State Police, Indiana State Police SWAT, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Dale Police Department, and Ferdinand Police Department

This incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.