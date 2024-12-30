Jasper Arts has announced they will be presenting the work of Lexington, Kentucky artist and writer, Darryl Halbrooks from January 2nd through February 28th, 2025, at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. The solo exhibition titled; ‘Travels with Buster and Joey’ will feature a variety of mixed media, acrylic, and resin pieces of artwork.

Darryl Halbrooks is an artist, writer, and professor emeritus from Eastern Kentucky University, as well as a visiting professor at East Carolina University. His artwork varies greatly in subject matter and style, ranging from abstract to hyper-real.

He works every day in his studios in Kentucky or Colorado. His work has been included in over 20 exhibitions, including solo shows at the Huntington (WVA) Museum and the Memphis Museum of Art, in many private, public, and corporate collections, and more. He is the author of twelve books of fiction and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. His artwork and fiction can be viewed at darrylhalbrooks.com.

Darryl will visit The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to give a Gallery Talk at The First Thursday Reception on Thursday, January 2nd, from 5 to 7 PM. The reception is a free event open to the public. There will also be a First Thursday Reception held on February 6th, from 5 to 7 PM.

The Galleries at The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome to visit. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.