In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Anthony Tarullo, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, about the finale of the 21st home build in Dubois County, the upcoming Key Ceremony happening in Huntingburg this Saturday, and what you need to know about how Habitat for Humanity gives back to the local community.

Find more information about their organization online: https://www.duboishabitat.org/

https://youtu.be/CI_XF0gM99M