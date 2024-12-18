The Indiana Small Business Development Center (Indiana SBDC) is helping Hoosier entrepreneurs and small businesses connect with professional assistance through its Indiana Technical Assistance Program (INTAP) in 2025.



Applications for the initiative, which is designed to help small businesses complete growth and improvement projects, will be accepted from January 15th through February 21st, 2025, and will be open to small businesses that are clients of the Indiana SBDC. Small businesses that are not yet clients of the Indiana SBDC are encouraged to connect with their local center prior to the application window.



Through INTAP, eligible small businesses may apply to receive up to $15,000 in professional services from a qualified vendor to complete growth and improvement projects that require specialized assistance or technical expertise. Types of eligible projects include app or technology development, inventory and point of sale tracking system updates or training, intellectual property legal assistance, grant writing assistance for the federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) programs, and more.

Indiana businesses interested in leveraging the initiative for improvement projects are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements, register for an upcoming information session, and submit an application online.

To be eligible for INTAP, Indiana small businesses must meet the following criteria:

be an Indiana SBDC client

have a physical presence in Indiana

use a vendor physically located in Indiana

be able to complete the project within five months and before December 31st, 2025

be an eligible project type

be able to demonstrate a positive impact after project completion, including but not limited to new job creation, increased production or sales, or new market expansion

INTAP is just one of the many resources, programs, and funding opportunities made available to Indiana entrepreneurs and small businesses through the IEDC and the Indiana SBDC. To learn more visit https://iedc.in.gov/entrepreneurship.