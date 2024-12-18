During the holiday season, it’s traditionally time to put on a Christmas film to help get into the holiday spirit. While classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, “The Santa Claus”, “Home Alone”, and many more, are the go-to choices, some find themselves longing for something with less sappy sentiments or completely different to stream instead.

To see what Americans’ top picks for more non-traditional movies to watch for the holidays were, HostingAdvice, a website that provides web hosting news, how-to guides, and more, surveyed 3,000 respondents and asked which movie they planned to view.

The top choice found on Hoosier’s lists was the 1984 movie “Gremlins”. Despite the movie taking place during Christmas and starting off with the main Character Billy receiving an early present from his dad, things quickly turn to chaos in this PG Horror/Comedy film when the titular gremlins show up; making it the perfect movie for something different, yet still fitting for this holiday time of year.

Indiana resident’s top ten picks for non-traditional holiday films were as follows:

#1 Gremlins (1984)

#2 Krampus (2015)

#3 The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

#4 The Shining (1980)

#5 A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

#6 Black Christmas (1974)

#7 Friday the 13th (1980)

#8 Psycho (1960)

#9 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

#10 The Exorcist (1973)

To see the full HostingAdvice survey results for all the states across America, visit: hostingadvice.com/studies/holiday-streaming-survey/.