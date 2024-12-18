Jasper Elementary School invites budding young chefs to showcase their culinary skills in the Future Chefs National Challenge, presented by Sodexo. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this competition encourages students to submit their favorite main dish recipes to win exciting prizes.

One lucky finalist from each participating school will be selected to compete in the local contest on March 20, 2025, at Jasper Elementary. The event’s winner will advance to the national level, where they will compete against top young chefs from across the country.

The submission portal for student recipes officially opens on December 2, 2024. For those needing paper recipe forms or additional details, Leo Hicks can be contacted at (502) 229-9269.

Aspiring chefs are encouraged to test their creativity and participate in this fun and rewarding challenge.