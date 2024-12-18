Diane C. Boyd, age 68, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

She was born on June 19, 1956 in Huntingburg to Alfred and Dora (Leonard) Burgdorf. Diane had previously worked for DMI and later as a laundry supervisor at Gentle Care and Core Nursing Center. She enjoyed playing bingo, working crossword puzzles and watching movies. Alongside her husband, Joe, they liked to play darts and were active in ABATE. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Joe on October 20, 2024.

Diane is survived by her children, Jamie (Jerry) Burgdorf-McVay, of Huntingburg, Jessica (fiancé, Kenneth Gay) Burgdorf of Jasper; stepdaughters, Tonya Boyd of Evansville, Krys (Jim) Miller of Holland; brother, Dennis Burgdorf of Wickliffe; and 6 grandchildren.

Memorial services for Diane Boyd will be held at a later date.

