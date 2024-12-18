Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has closed multiple roads to traffic due to flooding.

As of Wednesday, December 18th, 2024, at 3:09 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
By Celia Neukam

