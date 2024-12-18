The Ferdinand Town Council met at Town Hall on Tuesday night, December 17, to address ongoing concerns and celebrate recent achievements within the community.

In a bit of unfortunate news, Park Board President Matt Weyer and Property and Street Superintendent Tom Lueken reported troubling vandalism at local park restrooms. Vandals have been causing significant damage, including removing toilet paper, soaking it in water, and spreading it across walls and floors. Soap dispensers were also ripped from the walls, leaving soap spread across the floors and creating a safety hazard. In response, the town has installed surveillance cameras in the restrooms, shelter house, and cul de sac in 18th Street Park, as well as around the shelter house at 5th Street Park. Town Council President Ken Sicard urged the public, “If you see something, say something,” to help deter such behavior moving forward.

However, the meeting wasn’t all bad news. On a more positive note, officials announced that the Ferdinand Historic District was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 20. The district, which includes properties bounded by 1st Street, Missouri Street, 15th Street, and Michigan Street, will be officially recognized during a special ceremony at the Indiana State Fair in August. This achievement is part of a nearly three-year project and further complements the inclusion of the monastery and St. Ferdinand Church property. While no restrictions will be placed on properties within the district, it opens the door to potential grants and will support the town’s efforts with the Framing Ferdinand program, which is working toward Main Street status.

In more uplifting news, Councilwoman Debbie Johnson reported that the third annual Children’s Community Christmas event on December 2 was a huge success, drawing the largest crowd since its inception. She thanked volunteers, the community center, and partnering organizations for their support. Both Sicard and Councilman Ron Weyer praised Johnson for her dedication to the event.

Additionally, Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Miller shared that Ferdinand Tourism Commission President Tracy Weyer had called to commend the town employees who helped ensure the success of the 2024 Christkindlmarkt, which saw impressive attendance and smooth operations. Special thanks were extended to those who helped manage waste disposal and kept the town looking pristine.

On the technological front, Marketing Director Kim Fischer announced the launch of Ferdinand’s new website, which went live just before the meeting. The new site promises to improve communication and provide residents with easier access to information.

Other highlights from the meeting included:

Wastewater/Water Superintendent Ben Brinkman reported that 180 households still need their water line material documented as required by the EPA, with his department offering assistance to residents who need help.

Police Chief Rob Randle provided an update on the department, including the hiring of new officers and upcoming training opportunities.

The council approved several purchases and projects, including funding for new electric poles and AMI meters, as well as new air conditioning units for town facilities.

A variety of resolutions and ordinances were adopted, including updates to the town’s non-discrimination policies, employee retirement plans, and the 2025 Salary Ordinance, which includes a salary increase and an expanded deferred compensation plan for employees.

The next regular Town Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m., with a Redevelopment Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Park Board will meet on Wednesday, January 8 at 4:30 p.m.

A special thanks to Kathy Tretter and the Ferdinand News for providing the notes that helped craft this story.