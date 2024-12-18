This holiday season, Vincennes University faculty, staff, and students, are uniting to make the season brighter for local families, individuals, and community agencies through generosity and goodwill through multiple projects.

The VU Christmas Families Project, a longstanding tradition of VU, ensures that local children and families in need experience the joy of the holidays. This year, the initiative supported 67 children and 30 families through generous donations from VU staff and faculty. The project provides youth of all ages with new toys, clothing, shoes, books, gift cards, and more.

Through VU’s Generations Area 13 Agency on Aging & Disability, the University supports older adults and individuals with disabilities across six counties, including Knox, Greene, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, and Pike. The Generations Build-A-Basket donation drive, an annual effort, gathers laundry baskets or totes filled with everyday essentials like dish soap, toothpaste, and deodorant, items many take for granted.

The VU Athletics Department joined the holiday spirit by sponsoring a Toys for Tots drive. The University also sponsored a drive supporting Toys for Tots, an initiative providing gifts to children whose parents cannot afford them, ensuring no child goes without a present to open during the holiday season.

This year, the administrative staff in the VU President and Provost offices also introduced a new initiative of a Thanksgiving in a Bag giveaway.

Recognizing that some VU students would remain on campus during the holiday, the staff provided free shelf-stable ingredients for a Turkey Day meal, complete with recipe cards. They donated the remaining food to Sandy’s Pantry, a partnership between VU and St. John’s United Church of Christ in Vincennes. Sandy’s Pantry is a judgment-free space where VU students can access free, non-perishable food and other essentials throughout the year.