Indiana Right to Life has launched a new online platform aimed at connecting Hoosiers with pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) across Indiana. The Help Moms and Babies network allows individuals to donate both items and financial support to over 100 PRCs throughout the state.

This initiative comes as a response to the historical reliance of these centers on local community support, with some struggling to meet the growing need until government programs like Real Alternatives stepped in to help. Indiana Right to Life President and CEO, Mike Fichter, noted that abortions in Indiana have dropped by 98%, reflecting a surge in public interest in supporting pro-life efforts.

The Help Moms and Babies network functions similarly to a baby registry, enabling donors to choose specific PRCs to support. They can then browse a list of needed items and select donations based on quantity or financial contributions. The platform is integrated with Amazon, which processes and ships the donations directly to the selected PRCs.

Fichter emphasized that this platform enables Hoosiers to provide ongoing support for these centers year-round, from anywhere. The network, which launched with 35 participating PRCs, plans to onboard more throughout 2025, with discussions underway to expand it nationally.

Yadi Garcia, CEO of Angelcare in Trafalgar, Indiana, shared her enthusiasm for the new platform, highlighting the success of a previous Amazon wish list campaign that generated significant community support.

To access the Help Moms and Babies online network, click here.