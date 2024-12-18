The holiday spirit will be in abundance through the airwaves of local radio and television stations 101 Country WBDC, 103.3 JOLLY FM, and 18 WJTS-TV, as we once again announce special Christmas programming for all audiences to enjoy.

100.9FM WBDC begins its holiday programming on Tuesday, December 24th, as we feature the live broadcast of the Holy Family Children’s Mass at 4:00 PM EST, and the Salem United Church of Christ Service at 7:00 PM EST. The Huntingburg United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service will air at 9:00 PM EST, and the Christmas Eve Mass from the St. Meinrad Archabbey will begin at 11:00 PM EST. On Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25th, listeners can tune in for their favorite country Christmas songs, along with the 3-hour Christmas salute to our military, veterans, and their families, with the radio special: “Red, White, and Airforce Blue” beginning at 1:00 PM EST.

103.3 JOLLY FM WAXL will continue its full Christmas music format along with the broadcast of the beautiful Christmas Eve Mass, from the Monastery of Immaculate Conception, featuring the Sisters of St. Benedict. The service and air time will begin at 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST. 103.3 JOLLY FM WAXL will be playing Christmas music 24/7 through the end of the year to December 31st, 2024.

18 WJTS-TV, centralized in Jasper, IN, has been working diligently with the community to obtain quality local holiday programming to broadcast during the holiday season. With many local performances, along with varying syndicated Christmas shows, 18 WJTS-TV has the following schedule of programs for viewers to enjoy:

Southridge High School Band & Choir Concert Airdates: Wednesday, 12/18 at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday, 12/25 at 5:00 PM EST Celebration Singers Concert Airdates: Thursday, 12/19 at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday, 12/25 at 1:00 PM EST Santa Claus Christmas Parade – Presented by Thermwood Airdates: Saturday, 12/21 at 12:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM CST Wednesday, 12/25 at 12:30 PM EST / 11:30 AM CST Jasper High School Choir Concert – Presented by JHS Media Airdates: Monday, 12/23 at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday, 12/25 at 5:00 PM EST Jasper High School Band Concert – Presented by JHS Media Airdates: Tuesday, 12/24 at 8:00 PM EST Wednesday, 12/25 at 5:00 PM EST St. Joseph’s Catholic Midnight Mass Airdates: Wednesday, 12/25 at 11:00 AM EST Salem United Church of Christ Christmas Service Airdates: Wednesday, 12/25 at 2:00 PM EST 18 WJTS-TV NEW YEAR’S DAY PARADE OF PARADES Airing On: Monday, 01/01/2025 at 1:00 PM EST / 12:00 PM CST

You can tune into 101 Country WBDC, or 103.3 JOLLY FM by radio (100.9FM), (103.3FM), or online at wbdc.us and jollyfm.com.

18 WJTS-TV is available via television satellite, broadcasting from Dubois County, Indiana, and reaching all surrounding counties.