The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) are expanding IOT’s existing partnership with Purdue University and Indiana University (IU), called CyberTrack, to now provide cybersecurity assessments for water and wastewater treatment facilities. Under the arrangement, Purdue’s cyberTAP and IU’s Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research (CACR) students and staff analyze the cybersecurity posture of local government entities and provide a blueprint on how they can further secure their environments. Previously, the agreement was limited only to local governments.

Federal regulators acknowledge cyberattacks against public water and wastewater systems are increasing, with sound cybersecurity practices critical to help prevent, detect, respond, and recover from cyber incidents. While many water and wastewater systems serving larger customer bases have dedicated staff and practices around cybersecurity, smaller utilities may not have as many abundant resources to deal with cyberattacks.

According to the U.S. EPA, these attacks can potentially disrupt the critical lifeline of clean and safe drinking water and impose significant costs on affected communities.

Cybertrack is designed to put local governments, water, and wastewater systems, in contact with top-tier cybersecurity experts and provide them with practical, prioritized advice about doable, powerful cybersecurity fundamentals.

The agreement was initially announced in October 2022 to fund both universities to develop and conduct a cybersecurity assessment methodology for local government that incorporates evaluations from the Trusted CI, CIS (Center for Internet Security), and NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) frameworks. Overseen by IOT, the universities will complete at least 342 assessments through 2026. So far, the universities have completed nearly 100 assessments on behalf of local governments. More information about their findings is available at incybertrack.org.

In addition to the no-cost cybersecurity assessments, IOT offers many other services for no cost or low cost to help improve local government cybersecurity and digital government offerings. In October, IOT announced that it now offers the same modern, citizen-tested website templates state agencies use to local governments at no-cost websites. This and other services can be found at on.in.gov/localgovernment.