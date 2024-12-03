The holiday season in Loogootee is set to sparkle with the Christmas Stroll and Festival of Lights Parade on Sunday, December 8. The festivities will run from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring a variety of family-friendly activities.

This year’s parade, themed “Winter Wonderland,” will begin at 6 p.m., with lineup starting at 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy hayrides, carriage rides, and a cookie bake-off, along with shopping opportunities at food and craft vendors. Children can take pictures with Santa, write letters to him, and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for this magical evening that brings the community together to celebrate the spirit of the season.