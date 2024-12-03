Gayle F. Greulich, age 60, of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 12:30 p.m., on Monday, December 2, 2024, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

She was born June 3, 1964, in Huntingburg, to William E. Hensley, Jr. and June F. (Hulfachor) Hensley. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and June; and also by her husband, Keith Greulich.

She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Terri Hensley.

All services will be private. Burial will take place at Lynnville Cemetery. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Cancer Society in memory of Gayle Greulich. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.