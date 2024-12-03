Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of Free Unlimited Soft Drinks throughout the 2025 season. The park is launching an art contest for youth aged 5 to 12 to commemorate this milestone. Five winners will be selected by the Holiday World team, who will each receive two Season Passes for the 2025 season and inspire the artwork for Holiday World’s 2025 souvenir cups.

“25 years ago, I thought introducing Free Unlimited Soft Drinks was crazy,” said park President & CEO Matt Eckert. “It turned out to be a genius, creative idea that showed how passionate we are about delivering an exceptional Guest experience. We’re excited to invite our young fans to use their creativity with us now.”

The winning art will be showcased on Holiday World’s official website and their social media accounts. Entrants must be between the ages of 5 and 12 at the time of submission and use the official template found on the Holiday World Website. Parental or legal guardian consent is mandatory, and participants must be residents of Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Illinois, Ohio, or Missouri. The final date to submit is January 6, 2025. More submission details and full contest rules can be found at HolidayWorld.com/cupdesign.



“Free Unlimited Soft Drinks put Holiday World on the map 25 years ago,” adds Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications. “My dad, Will Koch, was a brilliant visionary who dreamed it up. Even after a quarter of a century, people still can’t believe we really offer every Guest free soda, water, lemonade, and more!”

Holiday World’s Good Gravy! Family Coaster has been nominated for Best New Theme Park Attraction in the prestigious USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Voting ends at noon on Monday, December 23rd. Fans of America’s Graviest Coaster are encouraged to vote daily at: https://10best.usatoday.com/qr/44234/



For more information and to submit entries to the art contest, please visit HolidayWorld.com