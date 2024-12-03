James VanHoosier, 51, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Sunday, December 1st at his home. James was born December 18, 1972 in Huntingburg to Claude Jr. and Mary Darlene (Merkley) VanHoosier.

James enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, grilling and being with his friends and family.

He is survived by a daughter, Alexa (Zachary Lueken) VanHoosier; a son, Aidan (Riley Austin) VanHoosier; his mother, Mary Darlene VanHoosier; brothers, Kevin (Tina) VanHoosier of Tell City and Johnny VanHoosier of Washington D.C.; sisters, Judy Mangin of Santa Claus and Mary (Rob) Kaster of Tell City; many nieces and nephews. James was excitedly awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild, Roman James Lueken.

James was preceded in death by a daughter, Rozlyn VanHoosier; his father, Claude VanHoosier Jr. and sisters, Sandy VanHoosier and Doris Hanebutt.

Funeral services for James will be private.

