Jasper Middle School eighth-grader and honor student Reid Wendholt continues to impress on the lanes, securing back-to-back victories in the Tri-State Tour Bowling Tournament. This month, he claimed the top spot in the prestigious Tournament of Champions, all while celebrating his 14th birthday.

Reid’s dedication and skill continue to shine, making him a standout youth bowler at Eastown. Congratulations, Reid, on this incredible achievement!