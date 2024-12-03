On December 2nd, 2024, at approximately 5:53 pm, the Daviess County Central Dispatch received a report of a traffic accident on I-69 near the 55 mm. The caller reported it was a single vehicle rollover accident with one subject entrapped.

Driver of the vehicle, Philip T. Wolter (76) of Nashville, IN, was transported by Daviess Community Hospital Ambulance Service and later pronounced deceased at the Daviess Community Hospital.

Concluding the investigation, the passenger truck was traveling northbound at an unknown speed and ran off the roadway due to the road conditions. The vehicle left the roadway on the east side and traveled down an embankment hitting riprap and continued back towards the roadway hitting riprap again. It caused the vehicle to overturn coming to rest on the passenger side.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, Washington City Fire, Washington Township Fire, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and Daviess Community Hospital Ambulance Service.