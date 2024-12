In this episode, Steve Lindauer speaks with Doyle Evans, local coordinator for Wreaths Across America, about their upcoming Veteran Memorial ceremony, taking place on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at Shiloh Cemetery.

Located at:

4071 N Shiloh Rd

Jasper, IN 47546

Visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/180143/Overview/?relatedId=0 for more information about this upcoming event.

https://youtu.be/5qx_vNZSbyQ