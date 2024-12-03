Latest News

Santa Claus Christian Church, located at 351 North Holiday Boulevard in Santa Claus, has announced multiple holiday events and services they will be holding in December 2024.

All events will be held at the church unless listed otherwise.

  • December 10th at 6 PM – Griefshare: Surviving the Holidays
  • December 14th from 7 to 10 AM – Breakfast with Santa at the Historic Santa Claus Campground, located at 16670 North County Road 625 East in Santa Claus
  • December 15th at 9 AM – 2nd Sunday of Advent
  • December 21st at 6 PM – Longest Night Service – An evening service for those struggling with grief, heavy hearts, doubt, and other burdens this holiday season
  • December 22nd at 9 AM – 3rd Sunday of Advent
  • December 24th at 6 PM and 11 PM – Christmas Eve Services

For more information or if you have any questions call the church at 812-937-2938.

