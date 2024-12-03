Mentors for Youth of Dubois County will be participating once again in the global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, on December 3rd, 2024.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving celebrated each year on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving where people come together to make an impact by supporting causes they care about.

They also announced there will be a generous matching challenge from Best Home Furnishings, a local company deeply committed to supporting the community. For every dollar donated to Mentors for Youth on Giving Tuesday, Best Home Furnishings will match the amount up to $3,000, doubling the impact of each gift.

The funds raised during this campaign will directly benefit Mentors for Youth’s mission to expand mentorship opportunities for children in Dubois County, enhance monthly and quarterly activities that build social skills, provide mentorship support, create lasting memories, and support ongoing recruitment and outreach efforts to ensure every child on the waitlist finds a mentor.