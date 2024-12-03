Latest News

On Tuesday, December 17th at 5:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host an Advent gathering for women discerning religious life. There will be evening prayer and supper with the Sisters, followed by relaxed conversation.

Women discerning religious life are encouraged to take this opportunity to spend time with the Sisters, ask questions, and see more of what monastic life is like.

Preregistration is required and places can be reserved by emailing Sister Jill Reuber at vocation@thedome.org.

By Celia Neukam

