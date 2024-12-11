Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School have announced dates for both PreKindergarten and Kindergarten Registration for the 2025-2026 school year.

Kindergarten Registration for both schools will begin with pre-enrollment, which will open on January 6th, 2025. To enroll in Kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or before August 1st.

Pre-enrollment is a two-step process. First, there is a SignUp Genius Link that must be filled out. A time will be selected for families to complete the registration process at the school they wish to enroll on January 29th, 2025. After selecting a time on the SignUp Genius, the PowerSchool Link must be completed to be enrolled in the GJCS database. These links will become available on January 6, 2025, and can be found on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation website (gjcs.k12.in.us), Jasper Elementary School Website

(jes.gjcs.k12.in.us) or the Ireland Elementary School Website (ies.gjcs.k12.in.us). The links can also be found on the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Facebook Page.

Current Pre-Kindergarten students at Jasper Elementary School and Ireland Elementary School do not have to complete online registration or attend in-person registration. Students will be completing the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment in class and students are already in the GJCS database. Paperwork will be sent home to be filled out and returned.

Pre-Kindergarten Registration for both schools will take place on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025. To enroll in Pre-Kindergarten, students must be 4 years old on or before August 1, 2025.

Pre-Kindergarten at both schools is $80 per month and AM and PM classes are available. On January 8th, phone lines will open at 5:30 PM. You must call the school in which you wish to enroll your student to register and spots are limited. The phone number for Jasper Elementary School is 812-556-3600 and the phone number for Ireland Elementary School is 812-482-7751.