The local organization, Parents Supporting Education, has announced they are holding a Writing and Coloring Contest Event celebrating MLK Day and Black History Month. The event is focused on encouraging arts and literature throughout the Dubois County community as we celebrate MLK Day and move into the month of February to celebrate Black History Month.

The Writing Contest is open to any students in Dubois County, grades 6th through 12th, and entries may be a poem, essay, or a short story about events or historical figures in Black History. The Writing Contest will feature two divisions; a Junior Division for ages 11-14, and a Senior Division for ages 15-18. Cash prizes with be given to the top 3 winners in each division and category.

The Coloring Contest is open to any students in Dubois County, grades Kindergarten through 5th, and will have students complete the coloring page found below of Black Historical Figures. Prizes will be given to the top 3 submissions.

Submissions can be emailed to, parentssejasper@gmail.com, and the submission deadline is Friday, January 10th, 2025. Contest winners will be notified on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025. The entry form for both contests can be found below.

The community is also invited on January 22nd, 2025 from 6 to 7 PM to the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box theater for the Winner Presentations, Award-Winning Authors’ Readings, and Coloring Page Art Display. This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and all ages.

For more information, visit the Parents Supporting Education website at, parentssupportingeducation.org, or email parentssejasper@gmail.com.