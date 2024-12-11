Washington Mayor David Rhoads, DCH Foundation Director Angie Steiner, donors Chet and Pat Thompson, DCH Emergency Department Director Christina Wininger, DCH CFO April Settles, and DCH Board of Governors President Deron Steiner

Daviess Community Hospital is excited to announce the completion of the second and final phase of its Emergency Department renovation project. The newly renovated Emergency Department officially opened and was used for the first time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

The $4 million project, which expanded the Emergency Department by 40%, underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing enhanced care for the thousands of patients who trust DCH for their healthcare needs each year. The final phase of the renovation introduces several new features and upgrades designed to improve both patient care and staff efficiency.

“We are thrilled to unveil the fully renovated Emergency Department and provide our community with the state-of-the-art facilities they deserve,” said Christina Wininger, RN, BSN, Director of the Daviess Community Hospital Emergency Department. “Our staff has been resilient and patient throughout this process, and we are eager to see the positive impact these improvements will have on the care we deliver.”

The second phase of the renovation lasted from July – December and included:

Six additional emergency rooms

One additional trauma room

Expanded waiting room with an attached restroom and vending area

A new, distinct ambulance entrance separate from the patient and visitor entrance

A specialized decontamination room

A consultation room

An EMS workroom

A security office located at the ER entrance

These additions build upon the improvements made during the first phase of the project, which included the renovation of eight emergency rooms, the construction of two trauma rooms, and the expansion of the nurses’ station. The first phase began in January.

“This milestone represents a new era for emergency care at Daviess Community Hospital,” Wininger added. “The updated design and expanded capacity ensure we can better accommodate and treat our community during emergencies.”

DCH Chief Financial Officer April Settles noted that many contributed to the ED renovation, including:

Danco Construction, its subcontractors and Andrew Holdaway for managing the construction process

arcDESIGN

Hudson Furniture

Jake’s Lawn Care Service

The ED staff, Dr. Otto Susec and his Paradigm team for their patience and for continuing to provide high quality patient care throughout the construction process

DCH Board of Governors, DCH Foundation and its Director Angie Steiner, and the numerous individuals who supported and made capital contributions that assisted in funding this expansion

Angie Steiner, Director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, reported that the Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million over the last five years for various projects at the hospital, including the ED renovation. In honor of a significant gift from the Chet and Pat Thompson family, the DCH Emergency Department is named in their honor. Signage will be prominently displayed in the renovated waiting area. The Thompsons made their gift to the DCH Foundation’s two-year capital campaign, an initiative that supports the hospital’s longstanding commitment to addressing the health and well-being of residents in Daviess County and across Southwest Indiana.

Those who have pledged their support with gifts ranging from $10,000-$200,000 include:

Chet and Pat Thompson family

Mike and Ellen McKittrick

German American Bank

NASCO Industries

Tom and Marsha Boyd

Williams Bros Healthcare Pharmacy

Jim and Sue Pearson

K&K Industries (Abe Knepp family)

DCH Auxiliary

Joe Wagler

Bob and Bonnie Graham

Ascension St. Vincent

Home Building Savings Bank

Acirsure/Hoosier Insurance

TrueScripts Management

True Rx Health Strategists

Jim Norton

The family of Ken Parsons

Danco Construction

DCH Employees

Anonymous area families and businesses

Daviess Community Hospital invites the public to learn more about the Emergency Department’s new capabilities and features by visiting dchosp.org or calling (812) 254-2760.

About Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) stands as a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana. Serving the region with one 48-bed hospital, six specialty clinics, and six outpatient clinics, DCH is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care. Nestled in Washington, Indiana, this not-for-profit health system is one of the area’s largest private employers, boasting a team of over 620 passionate professionals. DCH is unwavering in its mission to improving the health of the people of the communities it serves not only by delivering excellent medical care, but also ensuring accessibility, promoting healthy living, and collaborating with local agencies to address community health needs. As an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent, DCH is committed to being the healthcare provider of choice, continuously striving for excellence and innovation. Discover more about DCH’s services and commitment to health at dchosp.org.