Right to Life of Southwest Indiana is excited to host its annual student scholarship contests in 2025. This year, students have opportunities to choose from one of three categories in which to participate: essay, oratory, or art. Both the art and essay contests are open to junior high and high school students. The oratory contest is open to high school students only.

The theme for all three contests this year is “The Pro-Life Generation.” Cash prizes are awarded to the top three winners in each category of each contest.

Participants in the essay contest will write a 300-500 word essay that emphasizes the importance of being the pro-life generation. Students who compete in the oratory contest will write a 5-7 minute pro-life speech and submit a video of themselves presenting the speech. Art contestants will create a piece of original artwork that demonstrates the theme as well. All contest submissions will be evaluated by a committee of pro-life judges.

Interested individuals need to register for the contest of their choice by Monday, February 3, 2025, to participate.

Contest submissions are due by Thursday, February 13, 2025.

To register, please visit the Right to Life of Southwest Indiana website at rtlswin.org.