John S. Williams, 83, passed away in his sleep on Friday, December 6, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery assisted living facility in Ferdinand, IN. He was born in Brigham City, UT on August 7, 1941, to John S (Sr) and Eleida. John was the 2 nd of six children. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1959. On November 11, 1961, John married Linda Jordan and set up residence in Brigham City.

In 1963, John enlisted in the Army National Guard, and in 1967, transitioned to the Regular Army as a Field Artillery Officer. His Army career spanned more than 20 years and included tours in both Vietnam and Korea. His service took him and his family all over the world, with assignments in Greece, Italy, and Belgium. John retired in 1986 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He then began his second career working as a defense contractor, which resulted in his residing in Fort Wayne, IN, Sierra Vista, AZ, and Fairfax, VA. John retired for the last time in 2001 and moved to Fuquay Varina, NC.

John had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. Living abroad allowed him to both travel and ski extensively. After his retirement, John became a woodworker, making several keepsake boxes, tables, and music boxes. Later in life, John became a marathon runner, completing his first marathon at the age of 70. John’s sense of humor was unparalleled. He was always up for a rowdy laugh and boisterous good time, but he always knew the best way to end a party at his house, “Linda, let’s go to bed so these people can leave.”

John is survived by his son Derrick (Amy) Williams and daughter Trefin (Tim) Luker; his three grandchildren Cade (Emily) Luker, Cole (Alissa) Luker, and Cylin Williams; sisters Martha Stewart, Wendy Kano, and Taryl Shupe and brother Alan Williams; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Linda, a son Jordan, his parents, and his sister Kaye MacFarlane.

John will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in his hometown of Brigham City. Dates and times to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org).

