The Lower East Fork White River Watershed is calling on residents across Daviess, Dubois, Martin, and Pike Counties to join the “No Trash in the River” initiative. This campaign aims to reduce litter along roads, parks, and natural areas to protect local waterways and restore outdoor spaces.

Participation is open to everyone, regardless of residency within the watershed. The campaign outlines two ways individuals can get involved. First, participants are encouraged to organize or join cleanup efforts in their community. Whether it’s along a roadside, in a park, or within a neighborhood, volunteers can collect litter and help preserve natural spaces. Groups can document their efforts by submitting photos of collected trash to the watershed coordinator. Submissions will automatically enter participants into a county-wide contest, with winners invited to receive recognition at the local Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting.

For those unable to join a cleanup, the campaign encourages individuals to pledge not to litter or allow others to discard trash from vehicles. Community members are also urged to spread awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal.

The “No Trash in the River” campaign will run through December 31, 2024, highlighting the importance of collective action to keep neighborhoods clean and waterways free from pollution.

For more information, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.