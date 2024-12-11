The City of Jasper FAÇADE GRANT PROGRAM, the Commercial Property Improvement Program and Home Improvement Program, in coordination with Heart of Jasper, is a program intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.

Grants will be awarded for 50% of the approved improvements. Grants will be awarded on a reimbursement basis, following an application procedure, design review, approval, and construction. Disbursement is contingent upon the submittal of cost invoices from contractors and tradesmen and inspection work by the Heart of Jasper Design Advisory Committee. Priority for awarding projects will be based on the visual impact of the project. Funding availability will vary per calendar year.

There are two components to the Façade Grant Program:

1. Commercial Property Improvement Program

The minimum project plan must be over $2,500. The maximum match will be $10,000. In total, the Facade Grant Program will provide a maximum of $50,000 in grant funding for the 2025 calendar year.

2. Home Improvement Program

The HIP program is NEW in 2025. Similar to the Commercial Property Improvement Program, these benefits will extend to homes and residential neighborhoods that are in close proximity to downtown Jasper. This will give homeowners the opportunity to beautify their properties in a collective effort to make Jasper look even more welcoming and alluring. The HIP program is exclusively for residential properties. Financial support will not exceed 50% of the cost of the overall project or up to ten thousand dollars whichever comes first. Priority for awarding projects will be based on visual impact of the project. Higher priority will be given to Owner-Occupied homes first, Rental Residential second.

The minimum project plan must be over $1,500. The maximum match will be $10,000. In total, the Facade Grant Program will provide a maximum of $50,000 in grant funding for the 2025 calendar year.

The Facade Grant Program is now accepting applications for 2025. The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 27th, 2025. Approved projects will be announced on Friday March 7th, 2025. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found online at www.heartofjasper.org. You may also reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org.