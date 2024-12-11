In a Facebook post, the Town of Ferdinand raised concerns about ongoing vandalism in park bathrooms, calling the behavior a crime and not a harmless prank. Officials noted that violators would face prosecution and emphasized the community’s role in safeguarding these public spaces.

Residents were asked to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to the Ferdinand Police Department at 812-482-9150. The town cautioned that repeated vandalism could force the closure of park bathrooms, affecting the entire community.

Ferdinand officials appealed for cooperation in preserving the town’s parks, highlighting their importance to residents and visitors alike. The post closed with a call for unity in keeping Ferdinand a vibrant and welcoming community.