The Martin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening, covering a range of topics from public health funding to infrastructure updates.

Health Insurance Support for Health Officer

Dr. Sutton, Martin County Health Officer, addressed the board regarding his liability and malpractice insurance, which underwent changes earlier this year. Sutton explained that he secured insurance elsewhere and requested financial assistance from the county, citing an upcoming grant in 2025 that could provide funding. The Board approved his request.

Tobacco Cessation Program for Schools

The Commissioners approved $3,000 in funding for a tobacco cessation program for Martin County Schools. The initiative aims to help students caught with cigarettes or vapes quit, avoiding fines and court appearances. The funding will be used to train school staff to administer and oversee the program.

Infrastructure and Road Updates

Scott Seals, Martin County Highway Superintendent, presented contract proposals for 2025 as part of the Community Crossing Matching Grants program in collaboration with USI Consultants. The Board approved and signed the contracts. Seals also reported that preparations for winter road maintenance were progressing smoothly.

Additional Discussions

The Board addressed several administrative topics, including changes to titles and positions within county offices and board appointments for the Loogootee Public Library. Routine claims, approvals, and other standard business were also conducted.

The next meeting of the Martin County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, at 5:30 PM. A recording of Tuesday’s meeting is available on the Martin County Government YouTube channel.