Indiana State Police and Jasper Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 2:20 this afternoon. The shooting took place at SureStay Hotel on Wernsing Road on the south side of Jasper. Officers have taken the suspect into custody. It has been reported that at least one male has been taken to the hospital. Police say there is no threat to the public.

https://youtu.be/nRlzU2w_nb4

We will have more information as it becomes available.