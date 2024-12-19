John C. Neu, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

John was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on January 20, 1958, to William Neu and Leona (Waldheir) Spayd. They were the owners of Neu Haven Dance Hall in St. Meinrad. He married Karen Snyder on June 30, 1979, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale, Indiana.

He was a 1976 Heritage Hills High School Graduate. He went on to receive his license as a mechanic at Lincoln Technical School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

John was a devoted boilermaker for 42 years both in the field, and as a welding instructor for the apprentices. He worked for the Local #374 out of Hammond, Indiana.

He was a member of the Ireland Knights of Columbus. For many years, he volunteered for the Bosco soup and fish fry for St. Jospeh’s Catholic Church in Jasper and was on the Pit Dads Crew for the Jasper Marching Band.

John enjoyed rebuilding old cars, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen Neu, Jasper; two children: Jennifer Lynn Neu (Brian Griffin), Nashville, TN; and Kody Alexander Neu, Jasper; one grandchild, Paisley, four brothers: Donald (Debra) Neu, Huntingburg; Michael Neu and Sue Allard, St. Meinrad; Patrick Neu and Sue Hill, Jacksonville, FL; and Scott Spayd, Jasper; and Lori Ochocki, Alvaton, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for John C. Neu will be held at a later date.

