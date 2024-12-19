Randy Houser and John Michael Montgomery headline the 5th Annual RWB Music Fest presented by Shoes Sensation at Historic League Stadium in Huntingburg on August 23rd, 2025. Cody Ikerd, Little Texas, and Tyler Farr round out the line-up.

John Michael Montgomery is bringing his FAREWELL tour to Huntingburg, IN. John Michael has had countless hits including I Swear, Life’s a Dance, I Can Love You Like That, Sold, Be My Baby Tonight and the list goes on. John Michael has won 15 number 1 singles, 4 ACM awards, 3 CMA awards, 1 American Music Award, 4 Billboard Awards, Single Top Country Artist, Top Male Artist, 2 Grammy Nominations, and American Songwriter Magazine- Artist of the Year!

Randy Houser will join John Michael as a CO Headliner. Randy’s hits include How Country Feels, Runnin’ Out of Moonlight, Goodnight Kiss, Like a Cowboy as well as many more. Randy brings some new country to RWB Music Fest.

Tyler Farr will be joining this year’s lineup. Tyler’s hits include A Guy Walks into a Bar, Damn Good Friends, Redneck Crazy, and Whiskey in My Water. Country legends Little Texas will also be joining the RWB. Their hits include God Bless Texas, First Time For Everything, Some Guys Have All the Love, My Love, Kick a Little and so much more. We Are Happy to Welcome Cody Ikerd and the Side Winders Cody is a Bedford Indiana Native and is cutting his own path into country music.

Lance Yearby president of Rally Point Events says we are excited to have the 5th year of RWB and can’t thank the City of Huntingburg enough. This year we wanted to add some newer County music to help our fest grow and add newer attendance. Jay Backer the Chairman of RWB Music Fest said It’s great to see this event grow in our community and see that it continues to make a difference in the lives of thousands of children right here in Dubois County. Jay also added that the board that puts on this fest are all residents of Dubois County.

Tickets go on sale Friday the 20th at 8 am. You save $10 dollars by using code CHRISTMAS code is good till Jan 10. Tickets are available at www.rwbmusicfest.com.

Rally Point Events is a 501-c3 nonprofit that serves veterans and children in the Tri-state area.