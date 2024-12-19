Emerald Sharon Guard, age 49, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. She was surrounded by her loving family in her final moments.

She was born on October 2, 1975, in Jasper, Indiana, the cherished daughter of Mike and Mary Ann Eckstein. Emerald had a creative spirit that shone brightly throughout her life. Though she held many occupations over the years, she was an artist and poet at heart. Her unique ability to find beauty in everything and everyone left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her.

Emerald is survived by her two beloved daughters, Aysa Hildenbrand of Nashville, TN and Amelia Guard of Darmstadt, IN; her parents, Mary Ann Eckstein of Huntingburg, IN and Mike Eckstein of Jasper, IN; her brothers, Terry Thewes of Jasper, IN, Heith Thewes of Celestine, IN and Dane Thewes of Huntingburg, IN; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a wide circle of adoring friends who will deeply miss her.

A celebration of Emerald’s life will be held at a later date. In honor of her generous and compassionate nature, the family requests that instead of flowers or cards, you honor Emerald’s memory by helping someone in need – a gesture she would have deeply appreciated. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Friends may share condolences online at: www.nassandson.com

May Emerald’s legacy of kindness and creativity continue to inspire all who knew her.