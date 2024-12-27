January and February bring a mix of snow and ice to southern Indiana, making road safety a top concern. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) advises drivers to prepare vehicles with winter tires and emergency kits that include blankets, flashlights, and snacks. Checking weather forecasts and avoiding unnecessary travel during storms can prevent accidents.

Salt and plow trucks are ready to clear major roadways, but INDOT warns that rural areas may remain hazardous longer. Black ice is a frequent danger during early mornings and late evenings, even after roads are treated. Drivers are reminded to reduce speed and increase following distances during winter conditions.

For those needing assistance, local agencies provide resources like towing services and road condition updates.

Visit these links for more information: INDOT Winter Driving Tips, Indiana Road Conditions.