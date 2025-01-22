Dubois County CARES is making a $200 prize available during its upcoming presentation by best-selling author, educator, and prevention coach, Jessica Lahey.

Lahey’s presentation, “Find Out What Your Kids Already Know: Raising Kids in a Substance-Glamorizing World,” is set for Thursday evening February 6th, at 7 PM at the Jasper Arts Center.

During the event, the school district with the most votes cast will get $200 for its seventh-grade class.

This educational program is both an opportunity to support the local youth with this prize as well as to hear Lahey speak about the science of learning, motivation, engagement, and substance abuse prevention, to help kids become more autonomous, competent, connected, and fulfilled.

As part of Lahey’s visit, on the morning of February 7th, she will also be addressing all of the county’s seventh-graders.

Lahey’s appearance here was made possible by grants from the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council, Dubois County Community Foundation, and the Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center. Additional support also comes from the Jasper Community Arts Commission, Jasper Engines & Transmissions, and The Next Chapter.