The Sister Cities of Jasper has announced they will once again be holding its Wine & DINE Your Valentine Event, on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, at KlubHaus61, from 6 to 10:30 PM.

This is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a delightful evening filled with exquisite Pfaffenweiler Weinhaus wines and delectable dishes from the Baden region of Germany.

Attending the event as special guests will be the Wine Queen of Baden, Lucia Winterhalter, local Sommelier, Dr. Kim Gunderson, and 2024 Culinary Exchange Participants, Jamie Boaz, Hayley Ondiek, and Kim Mitchell.

The evening will feature a Four Course Menu including:

Appetizers: Wurstsalat and Flädlesuppe

Salad: Grüner Salat

Buffet Dinner: Schäufele, Hühnerschnitzel, Kartoffelsalat, Knöpfle Pfanne, Regional Baden Vegetables

Regional Baden Desserts

There will be wine tastings paired with the meal, having two tastings with appetizers, three tastings with dinner, and two tastings with desserts. Additional tastings and wine by the glass are available for purchase, along with a cash bar.

The night will also have Entertainment by Jon & Stacey, door prizes, a wine pull, and fun activities.

Tickets cost $75 per person or $560 for a table of 8 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/…/wine-dine-event-2025-by…, or by contacting Sister Cities of Jasper President, Mary Leah Siegel.