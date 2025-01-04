Latest News

In order to clear 4th Street of the large accumulation of snow and ensure the safety of all residents in the process, 4th Street will be closed on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The street closure will take place in one block increments. Parking on 4th Street will be restricted during the closure. Please ensure that all cars are moved by tomorrow, January 8. Thank you for your understanding.

For more information or questions, please contact Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211

On By Joey Rehl

