Jack Eugene Firth, age 94, of Fullerton, California, passed away at 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Jack was born in Kanorado, Kansas, on September 26, 1930, to John Thomas “Jack” and Irma Wilda Ingram Firth. He married Diana Mary Betts on April 15, 1982. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2023.

Jack was a United States Air Force Veteran who served as a clerk in Long Beach, California, Fairbanks, Alaska and Okinawa, Japan.

Afterward, he was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray Dance Studios. Later in life, he was a Blackjack dealer in Las Vegas and finally, retired in sales from Cuna Mutual Insurance. In retirement, he enjoyed being a security guard at Disneyland, in California.

Jack loved playing cards and dancing. He and his wife, Diana, enjoyed playing Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at Morningside Retirement Community of Fullerton, California.

Jack is survived by three sons: Ted (Lorena) Firth, Steve Firth, and Robert (Paula) Firth, three daughters: Debbie Morris, Heather (Kerry) Krause, and Kimberly Firth, eight grandchildren: Tiffany (Jonathan) Burton, Evan Firth, Brittany (Jayce) Gonzales, Justin Firth, Sherri Preston, Gina (Ben) Larsen, David (Sheila) Morris, and Jennifer Morris, numerous great and great-great grandchildren including: Kayla, Trevor, and Matthew Burton, and Alexander Gonzales to name just a few.

In addition to his wife Diana, Jack is preceded in death by one grandson, Teddy Firth.

A committal and burial for Jack E. Firth will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, January 13, 2025, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

